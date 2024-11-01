Google Chat is the latest app to get Gemini side panel

Google announced it's bringing the Gemini side panel to Google Chat to help users better collaborate in their spaces, groups, and direct messages. Among various tasks, Gemini can assist users with summarizing, analyzing, and generating content through insights pulled from users' emails, docs, and more.

Google launched the Gemini side panel earlier this year for other Workspace apps, including Docs, Drive, and Slides. Users can click on the "Ask Gemini" icon at the top of the page to open Gemini in the side panel of Google Chat. Until now, Google Chat users with the Gemini add-on could use Gemini to generate summaries of conversations in the home view.

"Gemini in the side panel of Chat enables you to better collaborate with your team by helping you quickly catch up on missed conversations, capture action items, or search for key details that are easy to miss in a fast-moving space," the company said in a blog post.

You can use the "Catch me up" option in the side panel to summarise the conversation and save the effort of reading the entire thing. You can also generate a list of action items from that space or conversation and ask specific questions.

For instance, you can give prompts like, “Are there any action items for me in this conversation?" or “What’s the decision on the project discussed in this conversation?" or "What are the key takeaways in this conversation?”

However, the company notes that the generative AI chatbot can analyze and summarize messages in the conversation you are currently viewing. But Gemini will not summarize or analyze context across your entire Chat conversation history, Drive files, or your Gmail inbox.

Google said the feature has started rolling for rapid-release domains, which will take about two weeks to finish. Its full rollout will begin on November 18, and the feature will be available for Google Workspace with a Gemini Business and Enterprise add-on and Gemini Education and Education Premium add-on.