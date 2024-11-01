Meta announces Quest v71 Update with a redesign of Meta Horizon OS and more

Meta announced a major update for Quest headsets. The v71 update comes with a redesign of Meta Horizon OS, train support for Travel Mode, a new Calendar app, and more. These new features and improvements will be available starting the week of November 4, 2024, for Meta Quest 3, 3S, Meta Quest Pro, and Meta Quest 2 headsets.

Meta is tweaking the look and feel of Horizon OS. The new Quest 3S headsets will now default to an improved Light Theme. Previously, Quest headsets used Dark Theme as the default. This update also changes how panels look and behave, where the control bar is displayed, the colors of various UI elements, and more.

Meta has also revamped the Horizon OS Settings menu with a new look and layout. The revamped Settings menu now has a search feature, so you can quickly find the settings you're looking for.

Meta is extending support for Travel Mode on Meta Quest 2, 3, and 3S to work on trains. Previously, Travel Mode allowed users to use their Quest headsets only while traveling on airplanes.

Starting with the v71 update, the Link feature will be enabled by default, allowing users to easily connect their Meta Quest headset to a compatible PC.

The Meta Quest Remote Desktop app already allows users to access their full PC desktop on their Quest headset. With this new update, Meta lets users use this capability directly through the Meta Quest Link app on PC. Also, the Remote Desktop option is now available in Quick Settings on the Quest for easier access.

The new Calendar app for Meta Quest integrates with Google and Outlook Calendars, so users can easily check their schedules within their Quest headsets. This new app will also make it easier to join Horizon Events and Workrooms Meetings.

With the new v71 update, users can now adjust call volume and app and media volume independently from other volume sources. The new volume mixer can be accessed from Quick Settings.

Finally, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Surround will support content utilizing 3 degrees of freedom (DoF) head tracking on select websites in the Browser.

You can learn more about the Meta Quest v71 update here.