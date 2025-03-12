Google Workspace users won't pay extra for these Gemini AI features

Google is changing how it offers some Gemini AI features to the users of Google Workspace Business and Enterprise plans. These users don't need to pay extra for a separate Gemini add-on to use six AI-powered features across Google Meet, Google Chat, and Google Drawings.

The search giant's video conferencing app now allows Workspace users to generate unique meeting backgrounds using AI, possibly to hide embarrassing things in their room or improve the meeting vibe. Google Meet's image generator tool was recently updated with a new AI model and several style options.

A feature called "Studio look" uses machine learning to improve the quality of your video feed in Google Meet calls by reducing noise and increasing sharpness, fixing issues caused by low-quality webcams. Another feature, "Studio lighting," ensures meetings are well-lit by simulating studio-quality lighting and adjusting light position and brightness in your video feed.

Google Meet's "Studio sound" feature uses Gemini AI to recreate and balance missing or distorted frequencies. It improves poor audio quality from Bluetooth headsets and dial-in participants.

Other than that, the "Translate for me" feature in Google Chat can detect and translate text in over 120 languages into the user's preferred language. It eliminates the need to jump across multiple apps and displays the original message for review.

Lastly, Google Drawings is getting Gemini's image background removal tool, which is also available in Slides and Google Vids. Users can click an image in Google Drawings > Edit image > Remove background to use the tool.

Google said in a blog post that custom background images, studio lighting, and studio sound have started rolling out. Translate for me and background image removal are already available in their respective apps, and Studio look in Google Meet will start shipping on March 18.

These features will be available for Workspace tiers, including Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus. These are already available to users of Gemini for Workspace add-ons.

Google is slowly moving away from offering Gemini features as a separate offering to business users and integrating them into the core services. In January this year, it pulled the plug on add-ons such as Gemini Business, Gemini Enterprise, AI Meetings & Messaging, and AI security.

You can check out our detailed roundup of Gemini features and changes released in 2024.