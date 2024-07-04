Google Chrome may get a floating action button similar to Gmail and Google Maps

image via Unsplash

It appears that Google is working on a new FAB (Floating Action Button) for the Google Chrome Android app. FAB has been a part of Google's Material Design Languages and is already available on apps such as Google Maps, Gmail, Google Keep, etc.

The FAB is a useful new button. According to Google, FAB is described as "a high-emphasis button that lets the user perform a primary action in an application." Notably, the button is placed at the bottom right corner of the app's screen. It lets the user trigger one primary action. For example, in Google Keep, the FAB lets users create a new note, whereas, in Google Maps, it is used to center the map on the user's location.

The new FAB button was spotted in the Google Chrome Android app beta version 127.0.6533.23. According to the report, the floating action button in Google Chrome spotted in the latest beta version of the Android app is dedicated to launching a new tab. It is available in the tabs overview screen at the bottom right corner.

The placement is a bit different because currently the new tab button is placed in the top-left position. The new tab FAB spotted in the latest beta is more intuitive and easier to reach and access. Multiple Google apps, as listed above, have FABs for quick actions.

In fact, Google Drive has two FABs, one of which is dedicated to starting a new upload/creation, while the other is a dedicated button for the camera shortcut to quickly scan a document. Do note that the Google Chrome new tab FAB is only available in beta and isn't available in the public version. However, its appearance in beta suggests its imminent launch.

Recently, Google Chrome was spotted with a new flag in the beta version of the Android app that lets you turn on the background playback for the Read Aloud feature.

Source and image: Android Authority