Microsoft Teams for Personal gets new camera and audio settings, community search and more

Microsoft Teams for Personal (the free edition available for all Microsoft Account holders) recently received several new improvements, including the ability to search for communities, improved camera and audio settings, and more. Find the details below.

Community Search:

Teams users can now search for communities before starting a new one. This community search feature is available on both desktop and mobile. To search, users can simply enter a keyword and click on 'Communities' to discover communities they can join.

Improved Camera and Audio Settings:

The recent update allows users to easily adjust their camera and audio settings during a meeting. Users now have quick access to key camera and audio settings on the meeting page via new menus located next to the camera and microphone icons.

The new Camera menu gives you the options to:

Select camera (if you have several available on your computer)

Quickly change meeting background

Enable / disable automatic brightness adjustment

Enable / disable soft focus

Selecting ‘More video effects and settings’ gives you more options for meeting backgrounds and the option to upload your own custom background image.

Opening the Microphone menu gives you the options to:

Select speaker and microphone (if you have several available on your computer)

Adjust speaker and microphone volume levels

Enable / disable background noise suppression

Selecting ‘More audio settings’ allows you to enable or disable high fidelity music mode which is the perfect setting when playing music in meetings

New Teams App Support for Personal Accounts:

Until recently, the new Teams app on Mac, Windows 10, and the web only supported enterprise accounts. Microsoft has now added support for personal accounts on these platforms. The new Microsoft Teams app on Windows 11 already supports personal accounts. With this expanded support, the new Teams app can be used for personal, work, and school accounts on all platforms.

Source: Microsoft