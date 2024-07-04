Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 spotted with dual-screen translation mode

As we approach the Unpacked event scheduled for July 10 at the Louvre Museum in Paris, details about Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 have been pouring in. Recently, it was reported that Samsung is expected to launch a 12GB RAM variant of the Galaxy Z Flip6, which would be the first RAM upgrade since the Galaxy Z Flip lineup's debut in 2020.

Recently, the Galaxy Z Flip6 marketing materials were leaked, showing off the clamshell foldable from all angles. Now, another set of leaked promo material of the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 has been leaked, courtesy of Evan Blass (via 9To5Google), which not only gives us a peek at the specifications of both foldables but also highlights a new feature similar to the Pixel Fold.

Google introduced a new Translate feature called "Interpreter Mode" on the Pixel Fold. Using this feature, users can translate text or voice through the main display, and the translation can be read or viewed on the outer display. This was a pretty smart way of using the translation feature since this could lead to proper two-way communication without the need to turn the phone around.

It seems like Samsung really liked the idea and has reportedly implemented it in its upcoming Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 foldables. Among the multiple leaked images, we can see an update to Samsung's interpreter mode, which was first introduced on the Galaxy S24 series earlier this year.

According to the leaked image, the update allows users to use the interpreter mode on the inner and outer displays of the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6. This would mean one can show the translations to the other user using the outer display. Here's how Samsung describes it in the alleged marketing image:

Are you traveling and want to talk to the locals? Whether you want to express yourself, listen to an international conference a foreign language, or understand your tour guide: the interpreter translates in real time.

Notably, in the leaked image, the footnote suggests that the interpreter mode on the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 can be used only in "Flex mode" and specifically says that it works in "Conversation Mode." This is unlike Pixel Fold's implementation, which only requires the phone to be unfolded.