Google Contacts may make saving contacts to another account a bit tedious

Google has been working on a new feature for the Contacts app, developing an improved home screen widget that will allow users to add more than seven favorite contacts. The widget will display each contact's name and profile picture.

However, in a recent development, it seems like Google may remove one nifty feature from the Contacts app, which not many of its users would appreciate. Currently, when adding a new contact in the Google Contacts app, there is a convenient feature that lets you choose the account where you would like to save the contact.

Unfortunately, this option may soon be removed. In an APK Teardown of the latest Google Contacts app v4.42.26.682057806, the "Save to" option may get replaced with the "Saving to" option. The difference is that tapping on the current "Save to" option gives you a list of Google accounts where you can save the contacts easily.

In contrast, the "Saving to" option doesn't let you choose a specific Google account, but only notifies you where the account is getting saved to.

In the old "Create contact" page, the "Save to" option appeared above the entry fields, whereas in the new "Create contact" page, the "Saving to" option appears at the end of the entry fields section.

It is unclear if this change is permanent or just a part of testing. However, even if Google decides to remove the "Save to" option and replace it with "Saving to," that doesn't necessarily mean that you won't be able to save contacts to a different account or device.

The only difference now would be to use a different method. It appears that the option to "move to another account" can still be used to move the contact to a different account or device. The feature isn't ready as of yet and isn't available to any user.

Source and image: Android Authority