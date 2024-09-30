Google Phone app may introduce dedicated buttons to accept and reject calls

It appears that the Google Phone app on your Pixel phone, or any other device that uses it by default, may soon get a new user interface. Currently, the Google Phone app offers a single button when you receive a call.

You can either swipe up the phone button to answer the call or swipe down to reject the call. Above the phone button, there is a "Message" button, that you can use to send quick messages, informing the caller that you are busy or occupied with some task.

The latest APK Teardown of the Phone app version 145.0.672690850 reveals that Google is testing a new UI for the incoming call screen. This new interface replaces the swiping gestures with a dedicated button layout for call management. The updated call interface resembles the iPhone's call UI, as well as that of Samsung.

The new UI has a dedicated green button for answering the call and a red button for rejecting the call. On top of both the buttons, there is a "Message" button. Multiple Android OEMs offer the same layout of the accept button on the right and reject button on the left.

However, on the iPhone, the location is switched, with the decline button on the left and the accept button on the right. The upcoming changes appear to be arriving via a server-side update and aren't available to a large set of Google Phone app users. Moreover, Google hasn't announced anything related to this yet.

The new UI will not only introduce the button layout on Google Pixel smartphones but also on other brands, such as Xiaomi and OnePlus.

Let us know in the comments below, which layout you prefer for the calling app: the dedicated buttons or the gestures.

Source and image: Android Authority