You will soon be able to set monogram and emojis as Google Contacts profile pictures

Google Contacts may soon bring a new feature that will help you set unique images as your contact's profile picture. The new feature will allow Google Contacts users to create a monogram or choose an emoji and set it as a contacts' profile image.

Apparently, the new contact image option was found in the Google Contacts app version 4.44.31.692334116. With the new feature enabled, when you edit a contact, you will see a new "Monogram" tab in the "Choose picture" page.

Selecting the "Monogram" option allows users to either create a monogram or pick an emoji as a contact image. The "Monogram" option in Google Contacts, currently, lets users set two letters as the profile picture, such the two letters of the initials or any letter of their choice. The best part is users can tweak the color, background and font by tapping the contact image circle of the monogram.

There is also an "Inspire Me" button that randomly applies a font and background to the monogram, which you can set if users are short on ideas. Additionally, users can choose the "Emoji" option to set an emoji as the profile picture of a contact. The emoji can be changed by tapping the contact image circle, which will display the in-built emoji picker.

Notably, only a single emoji can be kept as a profile picture. Using the "Monochrome" option, allows users to adjust the emoji colors as light or dark. Currently, the feature is still under development, and isn't widely available to anyone yet. There is also no clarity if the feature will ever roll out, since based on the feedback, Google may abandon the option. However, that seems unlikely, since the feature looks ready to roll out.

Source and image: Android Authority