Google Docs to gain the ability to insert emoji inline





Google has posted an update to its Workspace Updates blog confirming that users will soon be able to search for and input emoji directly into Google Docs documents. The feature will arrive before the end of September as a part of a gradual rollout process.

The way that this will work is that users will be able to search using the @ prefix, for instance, by typing “@smile” will search for any emoji with smile in its description. By typing “@:” or just “:” users will also see a drop-down list of emoji and will be able to browse through the menu similarly to Google Keyboard on Android.

This feature will start to roll out across a period of 15 days starting from the 29th August for Rapid Release domains, and starting from the 12th September for Scheduled Release domains. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, and will also be available to personal Google Accounts.

This update follows the emoji reaction feature that was announced in April this year and add further emoji implementations into Google Docs for web, which will please users who like to fill their documents with lots of emoji.