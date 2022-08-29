New mod will let you use your Xbox controllers on Nintendo GameCube

You read that headline correctly. Laser Bear Industries, who offers other key mods for the Nintendo GameCube, is currently taking pre-orders for the GameCube Blue Retro Internal Adapter, a controller input board replacement that brings Bluetooth capability to the Nintendo GameCube. These new Bluetooth capabilities offer a wide range of compatibility with different Bluetooth input devices.

Currently, the firmware is compatible with all Bluetooth Xbox One controllers. Unsurprisingly, it does not support the early Wi-Fi direct Xbox One controllers from 2013 and 2014. Here is a video where popular retro gaming YouTuber Spawn Wave pairs a PS5 controller with the unit.

In addition to Xbox controllers, it supports a host of other contemporary input devices, including PlayStation and Nintendo controllers, and modern Bluetooth keyboards. So, if you’re desperate to join the undead community of Phantasy Star Online players over your Nintendo Broadband Adapter and want to use your cheap Bluetooth mechanical keyboard with Gateron switches, you will be able to soon. Here is the current compatibility list:

PlayStation 3/4/5

Xbox One/Series X|S

Switch Controllers

8BitDo (XInput mode)

Wii Controllers

Generic HID Bluetooth controllers

Bluetooth Keyboards (emulate the ASCII Keyboard Controller)

The GameCube Blue Retro Internal Adapter (a mouthful, really) also adds a few interesting creature comforts, such as remote power down and remote reset. How novel! The project is based upon the work of the BlueRetro project, which allows more modern controllers to be used on many other older machines like the Dreamcast and even the Atari Jaguar.

What sets the board apart from the others is the ability to mix different Bluetooth controllers with original GameCube controllers simultaneously. This means you can play Mario Kart Double Dash using an Xbox controller, a PlayStation controller, an original GameCube controller, and even a Wii Mote with an attached Classic controller. What a time to be alive!

Pre-orders have already begun but will end on September 10 so get your order in quick!

Source: Laser Bear Industries (via Spawn Wave)