Google expands Developer Program with subscription plan, unified forums and NVIDIA community

Google has announced a suite of enhancements to its Developer Program aimed at making advanced AI tools more accessible, bolstering community engagement, and providing specialised learning opportunities. These updates have been designed to streamline developers’ workflows and support innovation across Google Cloud’s AI offerings.

Among these updates, the tech giant has introduced a monthly subscription plan for the Google Developer Program, priced at $24.99 per month. Subscribers receive Google Cloud credits for Vertex AI and Google AI Studio, access to Gemini Code Assist Standard, and up to 30 Firebase Studio Workspaces to develop and deploy full-stack applications, among other AI-enhanced features.

All benefits are managed through a new unified Benefits Dashboard, which centralises activation and tracking of entitlements. While the plan is currently available only in the United States, access will be expanded to additional countries in the coming weeks.

In addition, Google has also launched the Google Developer Program forums, consolidating existing communities, including Google Cloud, Workspace Developer, AppSheet, and Looker, into a single platform. Developers can now link their Google Developer Program profile, participate in topical discussion boards, seek help with difficult errors, and share insights with peers, with all previous content and discussions preserved in the migrated forums.

At Google I/O, the company announced the Google Cloud & NVIDIA Community, aimed at practitioners who wish to leverage NVIDIA’s technologies on Google Cloud. Members gain access to exclusive learning pathways, such as hands-on experience with Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and NVIDIA NIM for AI inference tasks, and receive Google Cloud credits upon completing each pathway for a limited period. Further learning paths and resources will be released in the coming weeks.

All of these updates are part of Google’s ongoing efforts to deepen integration of AI tools into developers’ workflows, enhance community collaboration, and broaden access to premium resources. For more information and to explore available benefits, visit developers.google.com/program.