BioShock in trouble as remake gets canceled and sequel hits development troubles

The once massive BioShock franchise has been missing in action for many years now, and while IP owner and publisher 2K Games seems keen on bringing it back, it seems all is not well with ongoing projects. The publisher has confirmed that the next entry that's in development has yet to meet its expectations.

“We are working hard to set BioShock up for the best possible future,” says 2K in a statement to Bloomberg. "Right now, we have a good game, but we are committed to delivering a great one. We are working closely with leadership at the studio to define this path."

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier had some additional information to share from people close to the BioShock franchise at 2K and current developer Cloud Chamber, which took over the duties from Irrational Games after 2016's BioShock Infinite.

Per the report, the next installment had failed a review from the publisher, with 2K executives being unhappy with the current progress and sending the project further back in development. Especially the narrative had been found to be in poor form, per the anonymous sources at the company, and will require a revamp as development resumes. Considering how much the series is known for its deep storylines and shocking twists, this may turn out to be a good call.

2K had also removed Cloud Chamber studio head Kelley Gilmore and creative director Hogarth de la Plante from the project to shake up the leadership. The publisher had added that it is "fully committed to ensuring we deliver a BioShock game that exceeds the lofty expectations of our fans."

The same report also states that a full remake of the 2007-released BioShock had been in development. But earlier this year, that project had been canceled. It's unclear who was in charge of development of this remake. With BioShock Infinite now nearing its 10-year anniversary and the original BioShock almost turning 20, the company may have been looking to use this remake to bring the franchise back into the spotlight before the new installment arrives.