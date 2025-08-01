Grab this Samsung 1TB EVO Select microSD at a new all-time low price

Samsung is offering great prices on some of its microSD cards. The company is an industry leader in storage solutions, which include solid-state drives, cards, memory chips, and more, and its microSD cards are a quick, easy, and affordable way to solve storage problems in your smartphone, tablet, laptop, camera, or something else. Check out the Samsung EVO Select microSD, which is now available at its lowest price for the 1TB configuration, only $67.49 on Amazon.

For reference, one 1TB memory card can store up to 47 hours of 4K video and 158 hours of FullHD videos or over 427,000 4K photos and over 654,000 FullHD images.

The Samsung EVO Select microSD cards operate at decent read/write speeds of up to 160 MB per second. These speeds grant the memory card compliance with U3, Class 10, A2, and V30 standards. That means that you can write videos directly to the memory card and even store Android apps without significant performance compromises.

Samsung is giving its customers peace of mind that their data is safe with a limited 10-year warranty. Also, each Samsung EVO Select microSD card comes with protection from the elements, namely from water, temperature, x-rays, magnets, drops, and wear. Finally, you get an SD adapter so that the card can work in devices compatible with larger-sized SDXC memory cards.

