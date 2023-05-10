Google is "supercharging" its classic Search platform with AI for info, shopping and more

During the Google I/O 2023 keynote, the company announced plans to add generative AI features to its core Search platform. This will be different from using the Bard chatbot AI which is now available without a waitlist.

Google's blog post states that it will test these new features in Search Labs, before they roll out to all users. Using generative AI will allow users to type in more complete search prompts. It stated:

Let’s take a question like “what's better for a family with kids under 3 and a dog, bryce canyon or arches.” Normally, you might break this one question down into smaller ones, sort through the vast information available, and start to piece things together yourself. With generative AI, Search can do some of that heavy lifting for you. You’ll see an AI-powered snapshot of key information to consider, with links to dig deeper.

The new AI features will also include more details when shopping for an item. Google states:

When searching for a product, you’ll get a snapshot of noteworthy factors to consider and products that fit the bill. You’ll also get product descriptions that include relevant, up-to-date reviews, ratings, prices and product images.

In another blog post, Google also talked about a new Perspectives feature for Search that is designed to help people learn about something from the thoughts of others. It stated:

Let’s say you’re moving across the country, and you don’t know anyone who lives there yet. You search for “how to make friends in a new city,” and tap the Perspectives filter, which shows you a page of results with advice from other people, like personal stories told through video, or tips from commenters in a forum thread.

Stay tuned as we report more news from Google I/O today.