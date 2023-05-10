Google Workspace to add Duet AI for virtual collaboration for Gmail, Slides and more

As part of Google I/O 2023, the company has announced that it will be testing a new feature for its Google Workspace apps. It's called Duet AI for Google Workspace, and it will allow users to "collaborate" with a generative AI partner.

Google stated in a blog post that Duet AI will help Workspace users in many different apps. Here's an example of how it will work in Google Slides:

A picture is worth a thousand words, but until now, creating unique and compelling visuals for presentations has been a manual and time-consuming process. We’re embedding Duet AI into Slides so you can easily generate images with a few words — the real power of these image models is that they can visualize something that has never existed. Perhaps you’re a marketer doing early concept brainstorming with your creative agency on a light-hearted campaign to get Parisians to go on safari and want to provide clear visual input early in the process to prevent wasted work later on. Now, you can generate an original visual that conveys your unique artistic vision, all from a simple prompt.

Duet AI is also coming for Gmail on mobile to help compose emails, check out data in Slides, and create better online meetings in Google Meet. You can sign up for the waitlist to check out Duet AI.