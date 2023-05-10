Google Bard chatbot AI is now available without a waitlist, and it uses the new PaLM 2 LLM

As expected, the Google Bard chatbot that was first announced earlier in 2023 was a big part of the company's Google I/O 2023 keynote address today. The company confirmed earlier rumors that it will use its new PaLM 2 large language model, and it also revealed it has ditched its waitlist. It is now available in 180 countries and territories, and more will be added in the future. It has also added support for Japanese and Korean languages, and will soon add support for 40 languages.

The company also announced some upcoming features coming to Bard. One will allow it to create AI-generated images. Google stated:

In the coming months, we’ll integrate Adobe Firefly, Adobe’s family of creative generative AI models, into Bard so you can easily and quickly turn your own creative ideas into high-quality images, which you can then edit further or add to your designs in Adobe Express.

The chatbot has also added dark mode and will add the ability for responses to questions to include images. It will also add a way to create documents and have them exported to Gmail and Docs for final edits. Some other upcoming features include:

Source citations : Starting next week, we'll make citations even more precise. If Bard brings in a block of code or cites other content, just click the annotation and Bard will underline those parts of the response and link to the source.

: Starting next week, we'll make citations even more precise. If Bard brings in a block of code or cites other content, just click the annotation and Bard will underline those parts of the response and link to the source. “Export” Button: We've heard that developers love the export to Colab feature, so coming soon, we're adding the ability to export and run code with our partner Replit, starting with Python.

Stay tuned as we will be posting more news and announcements from Google I/O today.