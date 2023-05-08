Google I/O 2023: How to watch it and what will and could be revealed

In the past, Google I/O has concentrated mostly on software announcements and focused on the developer community. However, the company has been using the conference to make consumer hardware announcements in the past few years. For Google I/O 2023, that trend will go into overdrive, with multiple hardware announcements and reveals that might even include one or two surprises.

Here's the info you will need about Google I/O 2023, including how to watch it online and what we expect will be revealed at the conference.

What is Google I/O?

Google I/O is the company's annual developers conference, similar to Microsoft Build and Apple's WWDC. Google started the conference in 2008 and has held it ever since, except for 2020 when it was canceled due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

When and where is Google I/O?

This year, the event is only being held on one day, Wednesday, May 10. It's the first time that the conference has only been held on a single day. The keynote events are being held at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, but all of the conference is also being held via live stream from its official web site for free.

How can I watch the big keynote events?

The keynote address, which will be the place to watch all the big reveals from Google, will be held starting May 10 at 10 am Pacific time (1 pm Eastern time) and will be live streamed on YouTube. The developer keynote will also be live streamed on YouTube starting at 12:15 pm Pacific time (3:15 pm Eastern time).

What will and could be revealed at Google I/O 2023

Here's what we definitely think will be shown off at the conference and some speculation on what could get revealed

Google Pixel Fold

The company has already teased us that this phone will be revealed on May 10. It will be Google's first foldable phone, with its second-gen in house Tensor processor inside. The phone is expected to launch later this year, but with a high price tag, as high as $1,799.

Google Pixel Tablet

First revealed at last year's I/O event, Google will definitely confirm the Android tablet's hardware specs, prices, and launch date on May 10.

Google Pixel 7a

This is also set for a reveal on Wednesday. It will be Google's latest, and possibly last, entry in the budget smartphone market.

More info on Android 14

Google will offer up some more info on the next version of its Android mobile operating system at I/O, and will likely release the second beta of the OS on Wednesday as well.

Possible preview of Google Pixel 8 phones and Pixel Watch 2

We could also get a preview of Google's plans for the Pixel 8 series of phones, which could be the first products to use the third-gen Tensor chip. A recent report also claims that we could see the Pixel Watch 2 launch alongside the Pixel 8 phones, so we may get a preview of that smartwatch as well on Wednesday.

Possible more info on Bard and other AI services

Bard has been front and center in Google's news updates for the past couple of months. We could get more info on plans to improve and expand the AI chatbot at Google I/O. We could also get more info on some of Google's other AI projects, including its plans to launch an AI image generator and even an AI-based video creator.

Possible more info on new and improved Google services

The I/O keynote will also almost certainly will reveal improvements to many of Google's software and online services like Docs, Photos, Maps, and others.

Wild cards

Google is known to have a surprise or two in its I/O keynotes. In the past it has revealed experimental projects like Starline, which showed off realistic 3D video conferencing, and Duplex, which created AI-based two way conversations for business use.

We will be covering Google I/O on Wednesday and will report on all the big revealed at the keynote.