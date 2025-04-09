Google launches Gemini 2.5 Pro-powered Deep Research, outperforming ChatGPT Deep Research

Last year, Google introduced a new feature in Gemini called Deep Research. Deep Research is an AI research assistant that can dig into complex subjects and create reports with relevant citations. During the process, it can browse up to hundreds of websites, think through its findings, and create reports that can also be converted into podcast-style conversations.

Last month, Google announced that the Gemini Deep Research feature is now powered by the Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental model, which improves planning, searching, reasoning, analyzing, and reporting. This improved model delivered higher-quality, multi-page reports for users.

Today, Google announced that the Deep Research feature is now powered by Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental, its flagship frontier model. Gemini Advanced users can now use this feature on the web, Android and iOS. With the powerful new model, Deep Research will be able to deliver improved planning, searching, reasoning, analyzing, and reporting.

According to Google's own testing, human raters preferred the reports generated by Gemini Deep Research powered by Gemini 2.5 Pro over OpenAI's Deep Research report by more than a 2-to-1 margin. Users also noticed that this improved Deep Research now delivers significant improvements in analytical reasoning and information synthesis, and generates even more insightful research reports.

If you are a Gemini Advanced user, you can select the Gemini 2.5 Pro (experimental) model from the model selector dropdown and choose “Deep Research” in the prompt bar. This upgrade reflects Google's ongoing efforts to enhance Gemini Advanced's capabilities, providing users with more powerful tools for complex research tasks. You can also try Gemini Deep Research with the Gemini 2.0 Flash model for free on desktop and mobile in 150 countries.