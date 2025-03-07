Google Meet improves AI backgrounds with new preset styles

Google is rolling out some updates for custom and AI-generated backgrounds in Google Meet. The video conferencing app now features an upgraded image generation model, which the company claims will "significantly improve the visual appeal and quality of generated backgrounds, while also better representing user requests."

Custom backgrounds in Google Meet help limit distractions or save you from possible embarrassment in a messy room. The ability to blur meeting backgrounds and add custom images has been available since 2020 on the web.

At the time, the world was dealing with the pandemic, and most people were working from their homes, mostly confined to a single desk space for meetings and other tasks. It was later trickled to down Android and iOS versions of the video conferencing app.

More recently, you can use generative AI to create background images for Meet using text prompts and selecting styles. It's possible to create image backgrounds before starting a meeting or when you're in the middle of it. With the new update, Google Meet's AI image generator offers improved quality and a wide range of styles and themes.

You can choose from the following additional preset styles while generating images:

Professional office

Bookshelf

Stylish living room

Cozy living room

Tropical beach

Fantasy castle

Sci-fi spaceship

These updates are pushed on a two-week schedule to the users of Google Workspace Business Standard and Plus Enterprise Standard and Plus, as well as those with Gemini Education or Gemini Education Premium add-ons. Google said it will also be available to those who purchased Gemini Business, Gemini Enterprise, and AI Meetings and Messages add-ons, which are now discontinued.

Workspace admins can control whether users in their organization can change backgrounds in Google Meet. They can enable/disable the ability to create backgrounds by going to Admin console > Apps > Google Workspace > Settings for Google Meet > Meet video setting.