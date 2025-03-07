1Password now lets you add location to your passwords

Canadian password manager company AgileBits Inc. is rolling out a new feature that lets you tag real-world locations to password credentials stored in your 1Password vault. When you're near those locations, these passwords are automatically highlighted in the 1Password app for quicker access.

The idea of showing location-specific items is to make them easier to access, and 1Password claims it's the only password manager currently offering this feature. Its goal is for you to be able to "access your items faster wherever and whenever you need them."

The feature will automatically surface information, even if you don't know or remember a credential's name by simply being at the tagged location. The idea came to life during one of the hackathons, and 1Password got positive feedback during beta testing.

You can add one physical location to any new or existing 1Password credential by editing that item and selecting that location. It will appear in the app's Home tab when you arrive at that location. The password manager app also offers a map view showing all the locations you have tied to your passwords.

1Password said the 'view nearby items' option will only work when you add the Nearby section to your Home screen. To do so, go to the Home screen > select the customize button > select Nearby from the options > tap Done. Next, you must allow location access by tapping Nearby on the Home screen.

1Password lets you tie location data to various items, including debit cards when you reach a bank ATM, medical records, local Wi-Fi passwords, alarm codes at the workplace, or travel documents and itineraries at airports.

The company claims it doesn't store, share, or track your location data present in the vault. For those using the password manager at work, their employer won't be able to see their password locations.

The new feature is now available to users, and it's supported on Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Linux versions of the password manager app. You can try it if you have a 1Password subscription; its individual plan starts at $2.99/mo when paid annually, and the family plan is $4.99/mo.