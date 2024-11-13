Google Nest cameras to gain AI features powered by Gemini next week

Google has announced that it will start rolling out new AI features powered by Gemini for select Nest cameras next week. In August, Google teased Gemini AI features, such as AI descriptions and smarter camera history search features for Nest cams.

Speaking of AI descriptions, Google Nest camera users will get detailed descriptions such as "the dog is digging in the garden" instead of the typical "animal or activity detected" label.

On the other hand, the Google Nest camera's smarter camera history search allows users to ask their cameras questions using natural language. For example, users can ask, "Was any package delivered today?" or "Did the dog go to the garden to play?"

Notably, these features are available only as opt-in features for Nest Aware Plus subscribers and support US English. Moreover, Nest cameras set up in the Google Home app launched in 2021 or later, and legacy cameras that have been migrated to the Home app will be able to use these features.

Google also detailed a new "Help me create" automation feature in the Google Home app. This will let users create an automation by simply describing it in natural language. For instance, you can ask the app to "Remember to lock up at night," "Set up morning workouts," or "Remind me to take out the trash." This automation feature, powered by Gemini AI, eliminates the need to go through complicated steps to do the same.

The Google Home app will also give you some suggestions based on the smart home devices in your home and how you might use them. The functionality will start rolling out later this year and will initially be available on the Google Home Android app. But that's not all. Google will also bundle features such as the Google Home extension for the Gemini app, Nest and Cam Doorbell feed on the Pixel Watch, the dream clock on the Pixel Tablet, improved media controls, and much more.