Windows Holographic Build 22621.1409 is the final feature release for HoloLens 2

Last month, Microsoft announced the discontinuation of HoloLens 2, its untethered, self-contained holographic device targeting enterprise use cases. Microsoft informed customers and partners that those who want HoloLens 2 should place orders as soon as possible before stock runs out.

Now, Microsoft announced the final feature release for HoloLens 2. The final build is still based on Windows Holographic 24H1, with an updated build number of 22621.1409. Microsoft highlighted that this release comes with the following new features, apart from bug fixes and security updates:

System text size setting: When users resized the Start menu, the size of the text did not adjust accordingly. Users can now change the size of the Start menu through Settings -> Ease of Access -> Text size.

Text scaling during first-time user setup: During the first-time user setup on the device, users now have the option to adjust text scaling up to 200%.

Skip eye calibration during setup: Users can choose to skip the eye calibration step when running through first-time user setup on the device. This selection will speed up first-time user setup but may result in reduced accuracy when using the device. Users may also be prompted to perform eye calibration when using certain apps.

Use WinGet to download Microsoft Store apps: With the retirement of the Microsoft Store for Business, Microsoft has enabled an improved process for downloading app packages via a new feature in the latest release of WinGet.

Use the OneDrive PWA app: Earlier this year, OneDrive unveiled new enhancements to the OneDrive experience, and these enhancements are now in the OneDrive PWA app on HoloLens 2. Please use the new OneDrive experience by deploying the OneDrive PWA app to your environment.

Microsoft confirmed that HoloLens 2 devices will continue to get updates to fix critical security issues and software regressions that impact major functionality through December 2027. Additionally, the hardware warranty period for purchased HoloLens devices remains unchanged. Customer Service & Developer Support will also continue through December 31, 2027.

Microsoft reiterated in the blog post that they do not have a HoloLens roadmap to share for now, and they don't have any plans to release new features or capabilities for HoloLens 2.