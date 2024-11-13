Spotify's UI update solves an old issue but stirs new complaints

Spotify is one of the top music streaming apps, but even with its huge popularity, the app still has some little annoyances that bug certain users. The good news? A recent update tackles a big queue issue that's been around for ages.

According to a post by u/Borapay07 on the r/TrueSpotify subreddit, Spotify is now rolling out a fresh new look for the queue in its mobile app. Songs in the queue now show album artwork right next to the song titles, which should make it way easier to recognize upcoming tracks at a glance, especially since many people remember songs by their album covers. Reddit user u/findmecreativity echoed this excitement, saying, “Finally seeing the artwork in the queue window!”

Screenshot: Reddit

On the downside, though, this update dropped the option to select multiple songs at once in the queue. Before, you could mark several tracks and remove them in one go. Now, if you want to clean up your queue, you’ll have to delete each song one by one. This change has already frustrated some Reddit users, with one saying, “Can’t delete multiple songs from queue at once? looks like I’m never updating my app again.”

The rest of the redesign leans heavily into a “bold” and “futuristic” vibe, Spotify’s usual style, which is only a bit chunkier. Down at the bottom, you’ve got your shuffle, repeat, and sleep timer controls. The queued tracks take up the middle of the screen with titles, artist names, and album art displayed. And oddly enough, it looks like they’ve removed the skip and rewind buttons from the queue screen.

As with most of Spotify’s changes, this update seems to be rolling out gradually. If you’re not seeing it yet, double-check that you’ve updated to the latest app version on iOS or Android, and hope you’re not waiting long to see if this update fixes (or worsens) your listening experience.

Via: Android Authority