Latest update makes it easier to talk to Gemini from iPhone's lock screen

The Apple Intelligence upgrade for Siri is rumored to have been delayed until iOS 18.5, which might arrive in May. While iPhone users wait, Gemini has received a significant update that adds lockscreen widgets and direct access from the Control Center.

The Gemini update is available for both iOS and iPadOS. It aims to make accessing different features of Gemini AI much easier. iPhone users now won't have to launch the app or use its shortcut to interact with Gemini. According to 9To5Google, the Gemini iOS app offers six lockscreen widgets:

Type prompt : Stuck on a question? Type anything right away.

: Stuck on a question? Type anything right away. Talk Live : Talk things through, or brainstorm aloud with Gemini.

: Talk things through, or brainstorm aloud with Gemini. Open mic : Quickly open your mic to set reminders, create calendar events, and more.

: Quickly open your mic to set reminders, create calendar events, and more. Use camera : Take a photo of what’s in front of you, and ask Gemini all about it.

: Take a photo of what’s in front of you, and ask Gemini all about it. Share image : Choose an image to get more info, create new art, or start a chat.

: Choose an image to get more info, create new art, or start a chat. Share file: Use a file to share the information or inspiration behind your question.

Notably, this is a major update after Google released a separate app for iPhones in November following its split from the Google search app. There is a main shortcut app that, when tapped, opens the Gemini app, allowing users to type a prompt.

Additionally, you can now also use any of the six Gemini shortcuts as the corner buttons for your iPhone's lockscreen. These shortcuts are also available in the Control Center. Reportedly, the new features are live with Gemini app version 1.2025.0762303 available on the App Store. Aside from the new shortcuts, the update also introduces Deep Research for Gemini Advanced users, along with some UI improvements and bug fixes.