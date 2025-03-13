Google Play Store's new 'pause' feature makes sideloading safer and easier

The process of sideloading applications on Android has evolved significantly over time, offering users better control and security over installs. In older Android versions, users had a "Unknown Sources" setting, which must be enabled to sideload applications. However, this setting provided blanket permission to install any app on the device. This scenario was often followed with an app trying to install another app.

To mitigate such security risks, newer Android versions introduced a per-app permissions system. This means that a user can grant permission to a specific file manager or web browser to install apps. Besides, Google Play Store added another layer of security with its Play Protect feature.

Though Google Play Protect helped in scanning and blocking malicious apps, it has sometimes interfered with users installing third-party apps. To proceed with sideloading third-party applications APKs, users were compelled to disable Play Protect altogether. In some cases, forgetting to re-enable Play Protect could compromise long-term security.

To overcome this issue and make sideloading easier and safer, Google Play Store's new feature will soon let users temporarily pause Play Protect.

This new feature was tinkered with by Android Authority in the latest version of Google Play Store (version 42.2.19-31). When a user wishes to turn off Play Protect, Google Play Store will display a pop-up, asking to pause Play Protect instead of turning it off.

When Play Protect is paused, Play Store won't scan apps, other than Play Store for malware. Interestingly, Play Protect will automatically turn on the next day. This brief window should be sufficient for you to install third-party apps. This reactivation after a while appears to be an identical affair, similar to Microsoft's Windows Defender.

Followed by the description, Play Protect displays a precautionary message stating, "Requests to pause or turn off Play Protect may be a scam."

For those who prefer frequent sideloading of apps, this new feature could come quite handy in installing APKs along with keeping the device safe.