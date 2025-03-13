Samsung ultra-slim 3.1.2, Nakamichi Dragon 11.4.6 Dolby Atmos soundbars are priced lowest

Yamaha's RX-A4A AVENTAGE 7.2 AV Receiver is currently still selling at an excellent price of just over $780. However, if you want something that is an all-in-one package Nakamichi's Dragon 11.4.6 3000-watt soundbar system with dual wireless subwoofers has hit the lowest-ever price of just $2800.

Not everyone though may want such a powerful audio system and space could be another consideration. If you are in this camp, then Samsung's S801D ultra-slim 3.1.2 model could be the one for you as currently it's on sale for its lowest-ever price (purchase link towards the end of the article).

The first thing that you will notice is its look. The SKU is quite aesthetically pleasing and Samsung has done a good job balancing aesthetics and form factor. Sound output and quality are likely to suffer, at least slightly, as a result, but that is a compromise one must be willing to make if they are opting for a slim device.

Unfortunately, Samsung does not specify details about things like its output wattage or frequency response. The bottom line is, do not go expecting amazing sound quality on this unit. For that sort of stuff, the Yamaha AVR or the Nakamichi system (linked above) are ideally suited.

Size is where this one wins easily though and you still get the Wireless Dolby Atmos experience. The unit also has Samsung's Q-Symphony that allows playing the soundbar in sync with the TV speaker. While this type of technology, often referred to as "lineout," is not new, it is certainly quite useful.

The dimensions and the other key technical specs of the S801D are given below:

Net Dimension (Main Speaker) (WxHxD) 1160.0 x 38.0 x 39.9 mm / 45.6 x 1.4 x 1.5 inch

Net Dimension (Sub Woofer) (WxHxD) 238.0 x 240.8 x 238.0 mm / 9.3 x 9.4 x 9.3 inch

HDMI Out: 1

HDMI-CEC: Yes

HDMI ARC: Yes(eARC)

Digital Audio Input (Optical): 0

Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 2.4/5 GHz

Get the Samsung S801D Dolby Atmos Wireless soundbar at the link below:

SAMSUNG S801D 3.1.2ch Soundbar w/Wireless Dolby Atmos Audio, Ultra Slim Design, Q-Symphony, SpaceFit Sound Pro, Adaptive Sound, Game Mode Pro with Alexa Built-in, HW-S801D/ZA: $597.99 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.