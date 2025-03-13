Soulslike action-RPG Mortal Shell is free on the Epic Games Store this week

It's time to grab another freebie from the Epic Games Store. PC gamers can now claim a copy of Mortal Shell to keep as part of the weekly promotion, which replaces the Them's Fightin' Herds freebie from last time. As always, you have seven days to add the latest game permanently to your library.

This is Mortal Shell's second appearance as a freebie on the Epic Games Store, so don't be surprised if you already find it in your library.

Developed by Cold Symmetry and released in 2020, the game is a Soulslike experience that offers challenging combat, requiring strategic thinking when approaching even the simplest of enemies. A hardening mechanic lets you negate damage for a short period during combos, offering various types of counterattack opportunities on top of the staple hit and dodge systems seen in this genre.

The game also has a unique mechanic with the use of "Shells," which are different fallen warriors that the players can inhabit in the world to unlock wildly different play styles.

Here's how the studio describes the game's main gameplay elements:

Possess Lost Warriors

The lost remains of defeated warriors are yours to discover. Awaken these Mortal Shells, occupy their bodies, and master unique combat styles.

Combat is strategic, deliberate, and unforgiving. Commit your sword only when an opportunity opens.

Your path is guarded by adversaries, devoted to inscrutable gods. Behold creatures both pitiable and grotesque and muster your courage and face them down.

The brand-new Mortal Shell giveaway is now available on the Epic Games Store. The title usually costs $29.99 to purchase, but for the next week, it's available for free to all PC gamers. The giveaway will last until March 20, which is also when a different freebie will go live.