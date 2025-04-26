Google pushes 'a refreshed look' and other features to Gmail for iOS

Google is finally bringing Material Design 3 to Gmail for iPhone. The company announced that the new Gmail interface will be available to all Workspace users and those with personal Google accounts, starting this week.

Material Design 3 (also known as Material You) was launched back in 2021 alongside the Android 12 update. The design language focuses on more animations and visual customizations at the entry level, allowing users to change line thickness, size of UI elements, and more.

Google gradually updated Gmail's web version and other apps with the new design language, but the iPhone's turn came after almost four years. Last year, it added a new Material You-based dark theme to the web version of Google Calendar.

Another Gmail feature that has been available on Android for a year is now coming to iPhone. Google Workspace customers and users with personal accounts can create and modify birthday events in the Gmail app on iOS.

However, what could be a Google announcement without the mention of artificial intelligence? The Gemini side panel in Gmail for Android and iOS is being updated with image generation capabilities. The feature is already available on the web; users can save, copy, or insert the AI-generated image into a compose draft.

Google said that image generation is rolling out to select Workspace tiers, including Business Starter/Standard/Plus, Enterprise Starter/Standard/Plus, Google One AI Premium, and those with Gemini add-ons.

The search giant is rolling out draggable dividers for Gmail and Google Chat users on Android devices with large screens. Users can pick between a one-pane or two-pane layout and control the width of each pane when in two-pane mode.

Apart from that, a new update is coming to Google's video editor Vids, allowing users to control the height of the timeline to view more objects when working on timing for individual scenes. These new features add to the list of Workspace updates Google pushed this week, including high-quality templates for Google Slides and data classification labels for Gmail.