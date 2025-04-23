Google Slides gets more 'high-quality' templates to 'elevate your presentations'

Almost a month ago, we reported that Google was bringing several improvements to Slides, including features like making it easier to select overlapping objects and improving how multiple items scale proportionally when you resize them using the corner handles. Now, Google announced a second wave of templates for Google Slides, following up on a collection it released last year.

These new templates are described as "modern, professionally designed" and are meant to help users build presentations more easily. The new additions cover a bunch of different needs, like putting together business proposals, product pitches, marketing plans, quarterly reviews, team introductions, or celebrating milestones.

The idea behind having more templates is simple, according to Google:

Slides templates enable users to jumpstart their presentation creation, maintain a consistent look and feel, and focus on what matters most—your content. More specifically, they help users overcome the blank canvas and spend less time on design and instead, dive straight into crafting a compelling narrative that is visually cohesive and professional.

You can find these new templates by looking in the new sidebar or by clicking "Insert" and then "Templates." From there, you can browse through the collection, pick one that fits your style and purpose, and choose to insert all the slides or just the ones you need before you start adding your own text and images.

Google says these new templates are available to everyone using Google Workspace, whether you have a business account, a Workspace Individual subscription, or just a personal Google account. The catch is that you need to have your language setting set to "English (United States)" for now.

The rollout began on April 22, 2025, for Rapid Release domains and will continue to expand over the next 15 days. Scheduled Release domains will start seeing it from May 6, 2025, over a similar period.