The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is now less than $200 for a limited time

If you have been looking for an affordable Android tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ has dropped below $200 on Amazon, making an already budget-friendly device even easier on the wallet. Right now, you can grab the 64GB model for $159.99, a 27% discount off its regular $219.99 price (purchase links towards the end of this article).

The Galaxy Tab A9+ runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip, offering solid performance for everyday tasks like browsing, streaming, and social media. Its 11-inch LCD with a 1920x1200 resolution stands out for the price, and the 90Hz refresh rate makes scrolling feel noticeably smoother compared to the standard 60Hz screens you usually find on budget tablets.

Audio is another area where it punches above its weight, with four speakers and Dolby Atmos support delivering good sound for movies, shows, and music. The tablet also keeps things comfortable with a slim, lightweight design that is easy to hold for long periods. It runs on Android and comes with Samsung’s Multi Window feature, letting you run two apps side by side for basic multitasking.

Storage is one thing to keep in mind. The 64GB model can fill up fast, especially once the operating system and preinstalled apps take their share. Thankfully, the tablet includes a microSD card slot so that you can expand your storage easily with an inexpensive card.

As with most limited-time deals, prices can change, and stock might sell out, so if the Tab A9+ fits what you are looking for, it is probably smart to move quickly.

