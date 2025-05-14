Google Gemini is coming to TVs, cars, smartwatches, and XR headsets

Google's Gemini AI assistant is already available on mobile, desktop, and the web. At The Android Show: I/O Edition, Google announced today that Gemini is coming soon to TVs, smartwatches, cars, and XR headsets.

Guemmy Kim, Senior Director of Product and User Experience, Android, wrote the following regarding Gemini expansion:

Now, we’re expanding Gemini way beyond phones, bringing a truly smart and helpful assistant to all your devices. Whether you are on a run, in the car or even on the couch, Gemini is ready to help you.

In the coming months, Google will bring Gemini to Wear OS smartwatches. When it becomes available, users will be able to speak naturally to get their questions answered and perform actions. For example, they can simply say, “Remember I’m using locker 43 today,” to add a reminder in Google Reminders.

Most Android Auto systems and cars with Google built-in already have Google Assistant integration for hands-free voice commands. Later this year, Google will replace Google Assistant with Gemini, allowing users to interact using natural language. In cars, Gemini will be able to perform location searches on Google Maps, summarize incoming messages, send translated messages, and more. Gemini Live will also be available in cars, providing users with a dynamic driving companion.

Gemini is also coming to Google TVs later this year. With Gemini on TVs, users can make natural language queries like “Show me thriller movies released in 2024,” or “Show me YouTube videos explaining photosynthesis for kids.”

Finally, Gemini is also coming to Android XR. When Samsung’s Android XR headset launches later this year, Gemini will be available as an AI assistant capable of performing a wide range of tasks.

As Gemini rolls out to these new platforms, it will be interesting to see how these enhanced AI capabilities reshape user experiences in cars, homes, and on the go.