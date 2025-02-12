Google's AI image remixing tool 'Whisk' is now available in 100+ countries

In December 2024, Google introduced an experimental AI-powered image remixing tool called "Whisk," in the US as a part of Google Labs. Whisk is different from other image-generating tools because instead of requiring long and detailed text prompts for image generation, it allows users to drag and drop images as prompts for the subject, scene, and style to create something new.

Notably, users need to upload three images—one for the subject, one for the scene, and one for the style. Whisk then combines elements from these images to produce unique digital artworks. However, since only a few key characteristics are extracted from the uploaded images, Google has highlighted that the output may not match your expectations. To address this, Whisk provides an option to edit and view the underlying prompts to modify accordingly.

Whisk makes use of Google's Gemini AI to create detailed prompts from images, which are then processed by Imagen 3, Google's latest image generation model, to produce new images. "In our early testing with artists and creatives, people have been describing Whisk as a new type of creative tool — not a traditional image editor. We built it for rapid visual exploration, not pixel-perfect edits," Google says.

The tool has been praised by artists and creatives, and seeing its growing popularity, Google has expanded Whisk's availability in 100 more countries. Here's a complete list of countries that can try Google Whisk:

American Samoa, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Benin, Bhutan, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Central African Republic, Chile, Christmas Island, Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Colombia, Congo-Brazzaville Republic of the Congo, Congo-Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cook Islands, Costa Rica, Côte d'Ivoire, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Fiji, Gabon, Ghana, Grenada, Guam, Guatemala, Guinea, Guyana, Heard Island and McDonald Islands, Honduras, Jamaica, Japan, Kenya, Kiribati, Laos, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Mali, Mauritius, Mexico, Micronesia, Mozambique, Namibia, Nauru, Nepal, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, Niue, Norfolk Island, Northern Mariana Islands, Pakistan, Palau, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Solomon Islands, South Africa, South Korea, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, The Gambia, Tokelau, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Türkiye, Tuvalu, U.S., U.S. Virgin Islands, Uganda, Uruguay, Vanuatu, Venezuela, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

However, Whisk is not yet available in the UK and India. Users in any of the above-mentioned countries can try out and experiment with Google Whisk by heading over to labs.google/whisk website.