Google announces I/O 2025 developer conference for May 20-21

Google has officially announced the dates of its I/O developers conference. It will be taking place on May 20 and May 21, 2025. The conference will be live-streamed for all online and will consist of a lot of wonderful events, such as live speeches and sessions.

Google also says that this year's I/O will also have a location at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, where users and developers can experience it firsthand.

The schedule will be packed for visitors with a focus on the company's AI efforts. During last year's I/O, we were shown Gemini AI features and models, Project Astra AI assistant, Veo generative AI video model, and Google Search was significantly overhauled. Additionally, the 2023 edition of the conference also featured announcements for the Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel 7A.

Looking ahead to 2025, attendees can expect to see the unveiling of the next iteration of Android, potentially called as Android 16 Baklava, as well as potential updates to Wear OS 6 and the company's suite of services, including Google Maps, Circle to Search, and Gemini.

Moreover, the conference may provide a preview of the future of Android XR, which is the operating system for XR headsets and glasses. Given the fact that Samsung recently teased its Project Moohan headset in partnership with Google and Qualcomm, the I/O conference may be utilized as a vehicle to unveil the advancements in the new tech.

This year's Google I/O will overlap with Microsoft's Build conference, which has already been set for May 19 to May 22. The Build conference, by tradition, will take place in Seattle, Washington. Microsoft revealed the event was on the horizon with the promise of "a new path forward." But as of now, there aren't many details about what we will see at the conference.