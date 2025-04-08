Hades 2 becomes a Switch 2 console launch exclusive, skipping Xbox and PlayStation

Supergiant Games is currently working on its first-ever sequel project, continuing the action of the Hades universe for a brand-new rogue-like dungeon crawler. While Hades 2 has been in early access on PC for almost a year now, the studio has been looking to expand the number of platforms it supports once the project reaches version 1.0. In a new announcement, it has been revealed that the Nintendo Switch 2 will now be the only new platform, at least for now.

The exclusivity news arrived during the latest 'Creator's Voice' video from Nintendo's series featuring game developers focused on Switch hardware. The ending card on the video says that Hades 2 will be "launching first for consoles on Nintendo Switch 2," with more information "coming later this year."

This means Xbox and PlayStation players will be waiting a while longer to get into the hugely anticipated experience.

The original Hades also landed through a similar early access program on PC at first. Just like the upcoming sequel, that entry also landed on Switch first for its console launch in 2020, followed by Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 ports about a year later.

When Supergiant Games revealed Hades 2 as coming to Switch 2 last week, it also said the game was also coming to the original Switch. Both versions were said to be running at 60 FPS already too. It's unclear if the Switch 2 exclusive launch extends to the original version as well.

Hades 2 does not have a launch date for its complete 1.0 release just yet. The in-development game is currently available in early access on Steam.

Don't forget that Nintendo has also secured FromSoftware's next game, The Duskbloods, as an exclusive on its new console. More exclusivity announcements will probably keep arriving as the Switch 2's June 2 launch date gets closer.