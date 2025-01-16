Nintendo unveils the Switch 2, new Direct showcase happening in April

In a surprise reveal, Nintendo today gave a first look at its next console. As many expected, it will be a direct sequel to the Switch console, which touted both handheld and docked modes for customers to use, depending on their preference. The newest iteration is simply named the Nintendo Switch 2. Release date and pricing details are yet to be announced.

Most of the video is directed at the look and feel of hardware itself, showing off just how the screen, the bigger joycons, their snapping motion to the console, new connectivity ports, built-in stand, and more have changed over the original hardware. There's even a shot of the new docking stand that will come with the device for connecting to larger displays and charging.

Check out the animated reveal trailer below:

The Nintendo Switch 2 will have its own exclusives throughout its life, but Nintendo has confirmed that it will be able to play games from the original Nintendo Switch. This will support both physical and digital titles, however, the entire library doesn't seem to be supported. More details about backwards compatibility will arrive later.

The Nintendo Switch 2 doesn't have an official release date just yet, with Nintendo only giving a broad "2025" launch window. Many leaks have said it will be in the hands of fans in the first half of the year though. Expect to see a full announcement and a breakdown of hardware specifications on its Nvidia-powered chip soon.

The company will be hosting a Nintendo Direct presentation dedicated to the new hardware on April 2, 2025. Moreover, Switch 2 hands-on events will be kicking off across New York, Los Angeles, and Dallas in April too. Here are the details on how to get access.