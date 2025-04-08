Apple Arcade to gain five new games in May including WHAT THE CLASH?

Apple has just announced that its game subscription service, Apple Arcade, will gain five new games next month. Notably, a new party game—WHAT THE CLASH?—from the developers of the popular WHAT THE GOLF? and WHAT THE CAR? is going to be added in May.

Here are the games that will be added to Apple Arcade in May:

WHAT THE CLASH? by Triband

with My Buddy by Neilo Inc.

LEGO Friends Heartlake Rush+ by StoryToys

Words of Wonders: Search+ by Fugo Games

SUMI SUMI: Matching Puzzle+ by Imagineer

The plus (+) sign next to some gaming titles indicates that three games are already available in the App Store. But the Arcade version will be free from ads and will be in-app purchase free.

Speaking of the latest title, WHAT THE CLASH?, Apple says:

With simple touch controls, everyone plays as The Hand, a charming and stretchy hand with legs that players can customize with hundreds of combinations of unlockable items like eye patches, dresses, and earrings. Competitors will have to outplay and outgoof their opponents as they go hand-to-hand with family and friends in some seriously silly showdowns.

with My Buddy by Neilo Inc. is a game that allows players to create a bond with a variety of dogs and cats. Players have to nurture their pets and dress them to showcase their taste in style. The game also lets players interact with their pets anytime, anywhere.

In LEGO Friends Heartlake Rush+ by StoryToys, players can choose between Aliya, Autumn, Nova, Leo, Liann, and more, customize their cars, and aim to dodge through various obstacles on streets, collect treasures, and unlock rewards.

Words of Wonders: Search+ by Fugo Games is a word game where players have to find hidden words based on different topics or subjects on the board and progress through the levels. Last but not the least, SUMI SUMI: Matching Puzzle+ by Imagineer is based on Japanese characters, where players have to match similar toys and complete puzzles.

Apple Arcade is available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. It costs $6.99/mo as a standalone subscription or as part of Apple One, which costs $19.95/mo.