Apple might take a page from Samsung's 2013 playbook for the iPhone 17 Pro camera

A lot is expected to happen with the cameras on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. For starters, it's heavily rumored that this year's Pro models will feature a new camera module housed in a rectangular-pill-shaped hump that spreads across the width of the device.

Some reports have also suggested that the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max would have a dual-tone back panel with a part-aluminum and part-glass design. While the mixed material design may remain, a reliable source claims that the dual-tone finish is highly unlikely.

Now, Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel fpt has shared some interesting details about the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max phone that has to do with the video recording feature. At the end of a video in which Prosser showcases the alleged glass-like, visionOS-inspired design for iOS 19, he revealed that simultaneous video recording with front and back cameras is coming to both Pro models this year.

Although this might technically be an iOS 19 feature, it is alleged to be exclusive only to the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. In the mockup, the interface of the simultaneous video recording feature looks quite similar to a FaceTime call, in which most of the screen is occupied by the rear camera view, with the front-camera view appearing in a rectangle.

Apple isn't the one introducing this feature—Samsung Galaxy phones have offered this feature since Galaxy S4 launched back in 2013. Also, multiple third-party apps support video recording from multiple cameras at once, but this will be the first time the feature will be implemented in the stock iPhone camera app.