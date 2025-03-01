Halo Infinite getting a Counter-Strike-style 'plant and defusal' mode for competitive play

Halo Infinite may not be the biggest focus of Halo Studios (formerly 343 Industries) right now, but a rather interesting update is being readied by the developer. Counter-Strike, Valorant, or even Call of Duty players should all be familiar with the popular bomb plant and defusal game modes, and that's exactly what Halo Infinite is about to receive.

Dubbed Seek and Deploy Extraction ( S&D for short), this competitive mode is aimed at tactical shooter fans who may be looking for a more strategic experience in Halo Infinite multiplayer.

Like the modes it's inspired by, S&D offers exactly one life for each player in every round. The offense attempts to plant a bomb while the defense tries to stop it or defuse the bomb after it's planted. Of course, all members dying in one team can also mean a win for the round. The team that wins six rounds (out of 11) first gets the win for the S&D match.

The same Spartan-based Halo gameplay is still here, but the studio is adding a round-based economy system akin to Counter-Strike and Valorant to this mode as well. Players can earn credits to spend prior to the start of every round by getting kills and doing map objectives. Here's a breakdown of how the economy will work:

Before each round begins, players can spend their credits on things like weapons, grenades, equipment, and even power equipment like Active Camo. The cost of items is based on their overall effectiveness and power potential in the round, with more powerful items of course being more expensive. Overall, you should see cheaper items in the first few rounds, more expensive items in the middle of the match, and towards the end if players save up you might see even more expensive items.

As an added twist, Halo Studios also includes a Buy-Back mechanic that allows players to return to life after death if they have enough money to spend, but without any special weapons or gadgets. This can end up hurting the team in the long term due to the cost, though.

Halo Studios is also partnering with ForgeHub to host the S&D Extraction Forgehub Map Contest, a $20,000 prize pool event for modders to flex their map-making skills. The developer confirmed that it has also hired community creators Artifice and Mikrips to help build S&D Extraction as this brand-new mode for the free-to-play title.

More information about Halo Infinite's S&D Extraction mode will be shown off at the FaZe Kaysan Invitational on March 29, with a live match featuring pro gameplay being planned for audiences to watch. A release date for the mode has not been revealed yet.