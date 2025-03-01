Microsoft maintains Intel 8th 9th 10th Gen CPUs aren't unsupported, confirming requirements

Last month, Neowin noticed that Microsoft had finally published the list of supported processors for Windows 11 24H2. The list is technically made as a guide for OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and ODMs (original device manufacturers) although it is also cited by the company if a user is looking for the list of supported CPUs for Windows 11.

While it was great to see Microsoft finally validating and adding many of the AMD Ryzen 8000 series parts, we were surprised to see several Intel SKUs dropped from the list that did technically meet the minimum system requirements of Windows 11 version 24H2.

In case you missed it, Intel 8th Gen, 9th Gen, and 10th Gen parts were not present on the list of CPUs for 24H2. This led to our speculation that perhaps Microsoft would no longer provide support for new systems with Intel 8th, 9th and 10th Gen parts.

As a result of the media reports and speculation, Microsoft has since updated the list again and has also explained what had happened. The note says:

Editor’s Note: Updated February 27, 2025 This Learn page is continually updated to reflect the Intel® processor models that meet the minimum system requirements for Windows 11. It is intended for OEMs and ODMs to understand the following CPUs may be used for new Windows 11 devices. A page update made on February 13, 2025 did not reflect accurate offerings. It has since been updated, including the addition of Intel® processor models 8th, 9th, and 10th generation Intel® CPUs, and the reclassification for select Intel® processor models to support Windows 11.

Hence, Microsoft has confirmed that most of the media speculation was incorrect although it does also admit its own mistake that it missed adding the 8th, 9th, and 10th generation Intel processors erroneously. Hence, the minimum system requirements remain unchanged and that should be a relief for users as many people are still likely to sport systems with such chips.

You can find the full list of Intel CPUs here on the official Microsoft website.