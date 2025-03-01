Monster Hunter Wilds blows past 1.3 million concurrent players on Steam alone

Capcom clearly has an absolutely massive hit on their hands again. Monster Hunter Wilds released just yesterday, and on Steam alone, the title has seen over a million concurrent players during its launch day. With the weekend now in full swing, it may be about to set new records too.

Thanks to the handy data saved by SteamDB, it shows that Monster Hunter Wilds reached 1,307,976 concurrent players on Steam on launch day, February 28. Already though, on the second day of launch, the title is fast reaching that number. At the time of writing, Monster Hunter Wilds is already about to surpass 1.3 million concurrent players.

The title is also enjoying being at the top of Steam's global best-selling charts too, a place it has more or less managed to hold for weeks now. Capcom is yet to share any sales numbers for its latest action RPG, but it should be in the millions on PC alone. When also counting console sales, Capcom could have one of the most successful years ever thanks to this launch.

Despite the massive success the title is seeing, user reviews have not been so spectacular. The $70 game currently holds a Mixed Steam user rating from buyers, with only 49% of them (out of 30k reviews) giving it a positive review. Even many of the positive reviews compliment the gameplay while explaining just how bad the game is running for them right now.

The primary issue seems to be regarding the performance, with many reporting terrible frame rates, crashes, assets not loading correctly, and other problems with the port. The convoluted menu system has also been criticized by many, though this is generally a staple with Monster Hunter titles.

Capcom has quietly responded to these complaints, offering PC players some advice like updating their graphics drivers and adjusting their settings. The company is yet to announce any updates aimed at fixing the widespread issues.

Hunters! If you're experiencing any initial issues with Monster Hunter Wilds on Steam, please try updating your graphics driver, turning off compatibility mode, and then readjust your settings.



Thank you all for your patience and support!



More details:https://t.co/v6g7UwFXpj — Monster Hunter Status (@MHStatusUpdates) February 28, 2025

Monster Hunter Wilds is now available across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.