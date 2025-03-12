Hands on with the Bob and Brad Back Massager, which is now 49% off

I was offered the chance to test out the Bob and Brad Back Massager, and full disclosure, they let me keep it regardless of my findings. Anyway, I jumped at the chance due to my long hours sitting at my desk, I figured this relatively small cushion could (temporarily) replace my lumber cushion.

First up, what's in the box:

Bob and Brad Back Massager with Heat

Rechargeable Battery (inside massager)

Cover with Velcro fastener

AC Adapter

User Manual

1-Year Warranty (card)

In short, everything you need to get started.

According to the official web site, here are the key features:

Professional-Level Massage : The Bob and Brad Back Massager with Heat offers a spa-quality massage experience with its 3D kneading massage nodes and bi-directional movement, relieving muscle tension and promoting relaxation.

: The Bob and Brad Back Massager with Heat offers a spa-quality massage experience with its 3D kneading massage nodes and bi-directional movement, relieving muscle tension and promoting relaxation. Cordless Convenience : This massager runs on a rechargeable battery, eliminating the hassle of cords and allowing you to enjoy a deep tissue massage anywhere, whether at home, in the office, or in your car.

: This massager runs on a rechargeable battery, eliminating the hassle of cords and allowing you to enjoy a deep tissue massage anywhere, whether at home, in the office, or in your car. Ergonomic Design : The unique shape and 4-inch longer design perfectly conform to your neck and back, making it suitable for various body areas, including the upper and lower back, shoulders, calves, thighs, feet, arms, and waist.

: The unique shape and 4-inch longer design perfectly conform to your neck and back, making it suitable for various body areas, including the upper and lower back, shoulders, calves, thighs, feet, arms, and waist. Soothing Heat Therapy : The built-in heat option provides comforting warmth, making it especially pleasant during colder seasons. The 10-minute auto-off timer ensures safe use.

: The built-in heat option provides comforting warmth, making it especially pleasant during colder seasons. The 10-minute auto-off timer ensures safe use. Adjustable Strap: Securely attach the massager to your chair for customized comfort and convenience.

With all that out of the way, here are my own findings.

First of all, unfortunately the cushion is a little too thick to replace a typical lumbar pillow on a office/gaming chair. My AndaSeat has quite a deep sitting (at 54cm), so although I was able to use it in the chair while writing this review there's no way it could permanently replace a lumbar pillow. Maybe now is a good opportunity to suggest this as a possible opening in the market, gaming chair massaging lumbar pillows? Sign me up! However, this pillow was also purposely designed to conform to the neck and back, which explains the depth and thickness.

In addition, although a rechargeable battery is included, be sure to disconnect the adapter when it is charged, as I found out that the light on the adapter plug will (eventually) completely drain the battery. I have owned several (neck) massagers and most, if not all of the ones I bought have this weird trait. In a perfect world, if the adapter isn't plugged in, then it shouldn't be powering the light on the adapter.

On the top on the left side of the cushion is the button to power it on, pressing it once again reverses the massage (as it is bi-directional) pressing it again turns the heat function off (but also changes the massage direction) so to get a reversed direction cold massage, you would have to press the button four times. On the other side of the pillow (also at the top) is the cord to attach the power adapter.

The cushion also has an overheat protection. If you use it more than three times with the heat on, the cushion will stop and can't be powered on again until it cools down. So if you plan to do your back, neck, legs, or other areas of your body all in one go, keep in mind that this cushion can't be used repeatedly with the heat function enabled.

Finally you may be wondering how this fits into the scope of a tech website? Well, let me tell you something, sometimes I sit for up to 15 hours working on Neowin, and although I do take breaks in between, it does take a toll on my body. I think in the immediate absence of a partner to apply relief, a good massager like the Bob and Brad Back Massager can shed the strains of the day in just a couple of 15 minute bursts.

On the official website this has an MSRP of $109.99, but luckily for our readers, this is selling at 49% off for just $55.89 right now on Amazon. I have asked my contact how long this promotion will stay live, and will update the post when I hear back.

For me, this gets a thumbs up. It could be improved by not powering the adapter plug light, which drains the battery when not plugged in. It's a little too large to replace a lumbar pillow, but then I guess that gives me an excuse to have a break and go use it on the couch instead.

