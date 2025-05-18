Relax your sensitive body parts with Bob and Brad's M7 Plus Massage Gun

I was offered the chance to test out the Bob and Brad Hand M7 Plus Massage Gun, and full disclosure, they let me keep it regardless of my findings. I've never used such a thing as personally, I don't find them all that practical over a neck massager that can also be used for spot immersive massage.

First up, what's in the box:

M7 Plus Massage Gun

5 Interchangeable Massage Heads- Including the Infrared Heat & Blue Light Head

USB-C Charging Cable

User Manual

1-Year Warranty (card)

In short, everything you need to get started.

According to the official Amazon listing, here are the key features:

Advanced Heat & Blue Light Therapy: The M7 Plus features an upgraded infrared heating head with two temperature settings (100°F & 107°F) to enhance circulation and accelerate muscle recovery. Unlike standard massage heads, it provides deeper relief. The added blue light mode also offers skin brightening benefits, making this massage gun a versatile tool for both muscle relaxation and skincare.

The M7 Plus features an upgraded infrared heating head with two temperature settings (100°F & 107°F) to enhance circulation and accelerate muscle recovery. Unlike standard massage heads, it provides deeper relief. The added blue light mode also offers skin brightening benefits, making this massage gun a versatile tool for both muscle relaxation and skincare. True Deep Tissue Massage : With a 9 mm amplitude and five adjustable speeds (2000-3000 RPM), the M7 Plus delivers a powerful, customizable deep tissue massage. The latest brushless motor ensures a quiet yet effective experience, allowing you to adjust the intensity to your comfort level. Its professional-grade performance makes it an excellent choice for relieving muscle soreness and tension.All these features make it a great gift choice.

: With a 9 mm amplitude and five adjustable speeds (2000-3000 RPM), the M7 Plus delivers a powerful, customizable deep tissue massage. The latest brushless motor ensures a quiet yet effective experience, allowing you to adjust the intensity to your comfort level. Its professional-grade performance makes it an excellent choice for relieving muscle soreness and tension.All these features make it a great gift choice. Compact & Quiet Design : Weighing only 0.88 lbs and measuring 5.3 x 3.35 x 1.9 inches, this mini massage gun is highly portable. Operating at under 55dB, it ensures a discreet and relaxing massage experience. Its lightweight and quiet design make it perfect for home, office, or travel use, offering relief anytime, anywhere.

: Weighing only 0.88 lbs and measuring 5.3 x 3.35 x 1.9 inches, this mini massage gun is highly portable. Operating at under 55dB, it ensures a discreet and relaxing massage experience. Its lightweight and quiet design make it perfect for home, office, or travel use, offering relief anytime, anywhere. Ergonomic & Comfortable Handle : Designed with user comfort in mind, the massage gun features a curved, silicone-wrapped handle that conforms naturally to your hand. Unlike traditional straight handles, it offers a superior grip and better shock absorption, reducing hand strain and ensuring a more enjoyable massage session.

: Designed with user comfort in mind, the massage gun features a curved, silicone-wrapped handle that conforms naturally to your hand. Unlike traditional straight handles, it offers a superior grip and better shock absorption, reducing hand strain and ensuring a more enjoyable massage session. Fast Charging & Long Battery Life: Equipped with three high-capacity lithium batteries, the M7 Plus delivers long-lasting, consistent power for uninterrupted relief. It supports Type-C fast charging, reaching a full charge in just 2 hours, so you can quickly get back to enjoying effective muscle relaxation without long waiting times.

With all that out of the way, here are my own findings.

First off, I want to share what others are saying about this product. It has a relatively high rating of 4.6 on Amazon (after 90 global reviews), which is quite good. Of the negative reviews, it appears that one Spanish buyer maybe isn't aware that to get heat, the corresponding attachment needs to be powered on, and another critical two-star review lamented on the poor rubber band grip quality, which somehow came loose on it, as well as on the previous gen Gun they purchased.

However, 75% of reviewers have given this 5 stars, which has resulted in the high'ish rating of 4.6.

Usage

As you can see from the above photo, there are five different attachments, these are:

Heating Head: For all body parts. Ball Head: For large muscle groups like quads, glutes, extreme muscles and joint soreness. U-shaped Head: For spine, neck, and shoulder. For sensitive muscles and soft tissue. Bullet Head: For joints, deep tissue, trigger points, and small muscle areas like feet and wrists. Air Cushion Head: For relaxation of sensitive body parts.

I gave it a try on with the default Heating Head attachment on both left and right thighs, and as you can maybe see from the above YouTube Short, it's quite powerful even on the lowest setting, but also not incredibly loud, which is why I opted for no background music on the YouTube Short.

As previously stated, to get heat, you have to turn on the attachment (there is a power button on the attachment). It lights up red to the medium heat setting (38C, 100F). Pressing the button again puts it on high heat (42C, 107F), and then pressing again turns the lighting blue, which is the "Blue Light 460" setting that appears to promote "Skin Lightening," huh? Okay.

Long pressing turns off the attachment, but it can still be used for massaging. The Heating Head also includes its own battery, so this has to be charged separately from the M7 Plus.

It's also quite light at 0.88 lbs/399 grams, which is fine for something you'll not be using above your head anyway. In the short, I had it on the lowest setting, but it can get loud when cranking it up a few notches. I've had this massaging gun a couple of weeks, and have used it a few times, but I haven't (yet) had a case of muscle knot to truly gauge if it can offer instant relief. It certainly is powerful enough to tackle muscle pain.

The entire handle/grip is encased in rubber, which makes it extremely easy to hold in place even with the higher vibration settings, it really makes me wonder how one Amazon reviewer had their rubber covering come loose. I have large hands and I was gripping it pretty tightly when using it, and it doesn't even feel like the rubber is some sort of sleeve, it feels more like it is part of the product itself.

To achieve the higher vibration settings, you can press the power button on the bottom of the M7 Plus again (1 second) to go up to a maximum of five stages, which are also indicated by five lights flanking the power button; to go back lower, you simply have to go through the cycle again until you reach the desired setting. Long pressing the power button (1.5 seconds) turns off the device completely.

When I came to writing this hands on, the M7 Plus had started to indicate (with the power light turning red) that it needed charging. I looked in the manual but nowhere does it state how long it takes to charge; happily, the official website states that it "Fully charges in 2 hours via USB-C." Furthermore, without stating the battery capacity, it also describes the M7 Plus as running on "three high-capacity lithium batteries for extended use." I can tell you that these are not replaceable without voiding the warranty.

Finally, you may be wondering how this fits into the scope of a tech website? Well, let me tell you something: sometimes, I sit for up to 15 hours working on Neowin, and although I take breaks in between, it takes a toll on my body. I think in the immediate absence of a partner to apply relief, these portable massagers can shed the strains of the day in just a couple of 10-minute bursts.

On the official website, this has an MSRP of $89.99, but luckily for our readers, this is selling at $30 off for just $59.99 right now on Amazon; you do have to apply the $10 in-page coupon to get it down at this price.

Bob and Brad M7 Plus Mini Massage Gun for $59.99 (plus $10 off coupon), $89.99 MSRP

Do you also own a massaging gun? Let us know in the comments your experience.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.