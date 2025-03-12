Stardock announces Fences 6, beta now available to download

Stardock released its first Fences® 6 beta today – a major update to its popular Windows desktop organization software with over 20 million downloads. Fences is the easiest way to organize your desktop workflow by neatly organizing apps, files, and icons on the desktop.

Fences 6 introduces tabs, a feature that allows you to place multiple fence groups together in a tabbed experience for a modern layout. With the ability to dynamically add and remove tabs, Fences 6 continues to elevate the bar as the best desktop organizational tool for Windows.

Also new in Fences 6 is the ability to apply a color tint to all the icons on your desktop. This simple but innovative feature allows you to use a single hue for all your desktop icons to create a distraction-free layout or to help any individual Fence stand out. When combined with many of the quality-of-life updates like improved navigation for Folder Portals™, Fences 6 is another big step forward for functionality and personalization.

Fences is used by thousands of businesses every day, from healthcare to law offices and finance organizations. To help these businesses deploy organized dashboards of desktop icons, Fences 6 for Business adds additional tooling to create templated deployments with multiple configurations ready out of the box. And with Stardock also offering customized deployment configurations with each enterprise rollout, Fences 6 is the most configurable, deployable, and scalable version of Fences ever.

Top New Features in Fences 6:

Tabs let you stack a fence on top of each other for a modern workflow.

Icon tint allows you to apply a uniform color hue to all of your desktop icons to personalize your desktop and reduce distractions.

A new color picker tool makes it easy to pick the perfect color for a Fence group or icon tint color.

Folder Portal navigation has been overhauled to provide a more natural workflow.

Full Arm support means that Fences 6 is ready for the newest generation of devices powered by ARM CPUs.

And many more quality-of-life improvements

"Fences 6 is our biggest leap forward for the productivity tool," said Brad Sams, General Manager of Stardock Software. "Fences is widely recognized as the best way to organize your desktop and with the new features in Fences 6, it is now the best tool for managing not only your desktop but every desktop within your organization.”

The Fences 6 beta is available today, starting at $8.99 for a limited time and is also included in the award-winning Object Desktop package. Object Desktop includes programs such as Start11, Groupy, SoundPackager, DeskScapes and Multiplicity.

