Here's how Days Gone remaster's new Horde Assault mode will work on PS5 and PC

Sony announced another remaster for one of its PlayStation 4 games earlier this year, revealing that Days Gone is soon receiving a fresh coat of paint as well as some brand-new content. Coming in as a collaboration between Bend Studios and Climax Studios, the Days Gone Remastered project today received a deep dive into the Horde Assault that's incoming as one of the new modes.

Described as a survival arcade mode, Horde Assault takes away the story mode and puts in weapon pickups and hordes that can be up to 800 Freakers strong, an upgrade from the campaign experience. This is still a single-player experience though.

The fight starts with only a sidearm being available, but following the first wave, the bike is unlocked for players to travel with. With more mobility, players can search for more weapons (including a flamethrower), top up with supply boxes, and accomplish mini objectives to survive the zombie armies that never seem to halt their advance.

The mode will reward players with fresh characters other than just Deacon (O’Brian, Lisa, Skizzo, and more), new patch cosmetics, and unique Injectors for leveling up in this mode. Moreover, this mode's injectors aren't the ones that are found in the campaign. The new 24 injectors come in positive and negative flavors, with each side offering a disadvantage and an advantage for the difficulty or score.

"Horde Assault is treated as end game content, though it is playable as soon as you boot up Days Gone Remastered," explains Kevin McAllister, creative and product lead at Bend Studios. "We encourage newcomers to get a handle on the combat and mechanics first by visiting the story, but nothing is stopping you from jumping right into the action to encounter the uniqueness of Days Gone, the hordes."

The studio adds that Horde Assault alone will add an extra 10 hours of gameplay to the original experience as part of the remaster.

Days Gone Remastered is out on April 25 with a $49.99 price tag for PlayStation 5. Those who own the original game on PlayStation 4 can upgrade to this version for $10. Meanwhile, the new content will arrive for the original PC version as a $10 DLC pack titled Broken Road on the same day across Steam and the Epic Games Store.