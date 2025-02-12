Days Gone Remastered announced, out this April on PlayStation 5 and PC

Sony had a new remaster project announcement ready during its latest State of Play presentation today, and it turned out to be for Days Gone. The Bend Studio-developed zombie action game from 2019 is receiving a visual upgrade, more accessibility options, new arcade modes, and more. It's out on PlayStation 5 and PC this April.

"A game nearest and dearest to our hearts, with our good partners at Climax Studios, we strived to make this the definitive way to play Days Gone for new and returning players," says Bend Studio in a blog post. "Step into the dirt flecked shoes of former outlaw biker Deacon St. John and feel his desperate struggle for survival in a brutal open world ravaged by feral creatures known as Freakers."

The remaster will bump up the draw distance, improve shadow and lighting quality, add 3D audio and VRR, DualSense controller support, fresh achievements, and more. The PS5 version will also include Quality and Performance modes, while PS5 Pro support with added fidelity is also confirmed.

As for the new modes, Horde Assault has you fighting against hordes featuring even more zombies than usual, with the difficulty ramping more as time goes on. Next, a Permadeath mode is being added that only gives you a single life to complete Deacon's story. Lastly, a Speedrun mode will be available to let players find out how fast they can complete the game, with a way to share their times in social media at the end.

Days Gone Remastered is out with a $49.99 price tag for PlayStation 5 on April 25 as a digital-only release. Those who have purchased the original game on PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade to this version for $10.

Meanwhile, on PC, all the new content will arrive for the original PC version as a DLC pack costing $10. Titled Broken Road DLC, this will also land on April 25 as well.