Outage hits Exchange Admin Center, Microsoft 365 apps like Outlook may be down

Microsoft has confirmed that Exchange Admin Center is down and this means certain Microsoft 365 services like Outlook may not be accessible. The company confirmed this via its official Microsoft 365 Status X handle. As such, users will be unable to access such Outlook features and services. The company has informed that you can get status updates regarding the progress of the bug on the Microsoft 365 Admin Center portal with issue ID "EX1051697".

The official Microsoft 365 Service Health Status website currently lists there is no issue with "everything up and running". However, the page will likely be updated soon to reflect the situation.

A user was able to work around the issue:

We will update the post once more details are available.

