Outage hits Exchange Admin Center, Microsoft 365 apps like Outlook may be down

Microsoft has confirmed that Exchange Admin Center is down and this means certain Microsoft 365 services like Outlook may not be accessible. The company confirmed this via its official Microsoft 365 Status X handle. As such, users will be unable to access such Outlook features and services. The company has informed that you can get status updates regarding the progress of the bug on the Microsoft 365 Admin Center portal with issue ID "EX1051697".

We're investigating an issue with accessing the Exchange Admin Center (EAC). Further details can be found under EX1051697 in the Service Health section of the M365 Admin Center. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) April 9, 2025

The official Microsoft 365 Service Health Status website currently lists there is no issue with "everything up and running". However, the page will likely be updated soon to reflect the situation.

A user was able to work around the issue:

We were able to get around the HTTP error 500 by navigating to https://t.co/7emfk9LiUJ — MArty Terrebonne (@terrm274) April 9, 2025

We will update the post once more details are available.