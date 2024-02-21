Xbox's Sea of Thieves, Grounded, Hi-Fi Rush, and Pentiment confirmed for PlayStation

After weeks of rumors, Microsoft recently announced its intentions to bring some of its first-party games to rival platforms. While the exact games were not named back then, now we have confirmation that Sea of Thieves, Grounded, Hi-Fi Rush, and Pentiment are the four titles in question. During the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase today, Grounded and Pentiment were confirmed for the Switch, but now, it's time for the PlayStation port details.

In a blog post, Microsoft has revealed Sea of Thieves and Hi-Fi Rush, as well as Grounded and Pentiment, are incoming to Sony platforms.

The Obsidian Entertainment-developed narrative adventure game Pentiment is releasing first, hitting PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on February 22. Next, the rhythm-based action game from Tango Gameworks, Hi-Fi Rush, will land on PlayStation 5 on March 19.

The next two games have April releases. Obsidian's cooperative survival game Grounded is releasing across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch on April 16, followed by Rare's pirate adventuring entry Sea of Thieves on April 30 on PlayStation 5. Both of these multiplayer games will have cross-platform play enabled across all platforms.

"Whether it’s Nintendo Switch and PlayStation players surviving in the backyard together in Grounded, or PlayStation players getting to live a pirate’s life in Sea of Thieves, with cross-play, these multiplayer titles available will bring more people together and continue to grow their communities of players," says Microsoft. "These titles join franchises like Minecraft, Call of Duty, Overwatch and Diablo – which already reach players and fans on multiple platforms – and we’re excited for more players to experience these worlds and stories on more platforms."

Despite swirling rumors, Microsoft has not yet confirmed any other Xbox games that will be coming to PlayStation or Switch platforms. Despite the sudden change in exclusives strategy, Microsoft has said that first-party releases will still be coming to Xbox consoles, PC, and Game Pass first.