Krafton will bring in about half of the team members from Tango Gameworks

When Microsoft unceremoniously decided to close down its Tango Gameworks game development studio in Japan earlier this year, the developer reportedly had just over 100 team members. Earlier week, Krafton announced it was acquiring Tango Gameworks, and now we have more information on how that happened.

Game journalist Stephen Totilo posted on X (via PC Gamer) a statement sent to investors by Krafton that said the company would "transfer approximately 50 development staff from Tango Gameworks" to Krafton's team in Japan.

Also from their PR: "KRAFTON plans to transfer approximately 50 development staff from Tango Gameworks to KRAFTON's Japan subsidiary. These transferred staff will continue to work on new projects, including the expansion of the HI-FI RUSH IP, at KRAFTON." — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) August 15, 2024

Totilo later clarified in a follow-up post that Krafton basically bought Tango Gameworks' team members after the studio itself closed. Since Krafton bought about half of Tango Gamework's original number of employees, some of the others likely found jobs elsewhere.

Some outlets have posted a link to Tango Gameworks's site, which shows a number of available artist jobs. However, it's unknown if that page is actually active or if it's just a remnant of Microsoft's closing.

In any case, Krafton's move to acquire the staff of Tango Gameworks and the rights to the acclaimed 2023 music action game Hi-Fi Rush is certainly cause for celebration for the many fans of that title. Krafton has already indicated it wants to do more projects with the Hi-Rush IP. Its statement also says that the acquired Tango Gameworks employees will be working on "new projects," but there's no word on what those games will be.

Krafton has already announced that all of Tango Gameworks' titles, including The Evil Within 1 and 2, along with Ghostwire: Tokyo and Hi-Fi Rush, "will remain available everywhere they are available today."