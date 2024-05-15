Apple's M1 iPad Air is now available for its all-time low price of just $399

Many people think that the best part about Apple's new products is that they make previous generations much more affordable. That is exactly the case with this iPad Air 5 deal, which lets you get your hands on this powerful 10.9-inch tablet for as little as $399.

The fifth-gen iPad Air is a sleek and powerful tablet with iPadOS. It has a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with TrueTone (sadly, only 60Hz). It is available in five different colors, and storage options include either 64GB or 256GB. Like the rest of the iPad lineup, you can spec the iPad Air 5 with Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi + Cellular. The latter supports sub-6GHz 5G for faster connectivity.

The iPad Air 5 charges via a USB-C, and it can last up to 10 hours on a single charge. In addition, the device supports Apple signature accessories, such as the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (2nd generation and USB-C). Additional features include a fingerprint scanner in the power button, two landscape speakers, a front-facing camera with Center Stage support, and a 12MP rear-facing camera.

